Cong's Shaktisinh Gohil claims 'favouritism' by Centre in selecting tableaux for 'Ekta Parade'

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday questioned the selection process of tableaux for the 'Ekta Parade' held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as he alleged violation of rules and "favouritism" in the selection of firms and the appointment of Pankaj Modi as a tableaux expert.

There was no immediate comment from the BJP, the government or Pankaj Modi over the allegation.

Addressing a press conference here, Gohil alleged that "special favours" were granted by the Union Home Ministry to Pankaj Modi, the brother of the prime minister.

"Pankaj Modi's career graph rose phenomenally and out of turn, parallel to the prime minister's political rise as Gujarat chief minister and later as prime minister," he alleged.

The Congress leader claimed that during the celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Home Ministry issued a circular stating that tableaux for the 'Ekta Parade' would be procured only from five selected firms, doing away with the tendering process on the grounds of paucity of time.

He alleged the decision was taken to favour select firms.

Gohil further alleged that the Home Ministry appointed Pankaj Modi as an expert to finalise the tableaux at a daily remuneration of Rs 10,000 after his retirement.