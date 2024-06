Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress candidate Sher Singh Ghubaya won from the Ferozepur seat, defeating AAP's Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, according to the Election Commission website.

Ghubaya defeated Brar by a margin of 3,242 votes.

The counting of votes for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. PTI CHS VSD AS AS