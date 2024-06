Chandigarh: Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was leading in Punjab's Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat against AAP's Amansher Singh Kalsi in initial trends on Tuesday, Election Commission data showed.

Former deputy chief minister Randhawa was leading by 2,368 votes.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.