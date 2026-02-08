Cong's support base on ventilator, arrogance on accelerator: Naqvi

Lucknow, Feb 8 (PTI) Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress, saying "its support base is on a ventilator, yet its arrogance is on the accelerator".

Speaking at programmes in Deoband and Saharanpur on Sunday, he said the "brainless blabbering of the baseless clan" has made once dominant parties inconsequential.

"A party like the Congress has shrunk -- from a large house to a small hut, and then to a nest. Its support base is on a ventilator, yet its arrogance is on the accelerator," Naqvi said.

He said the Muslim community will have to find a way to free itself from the deception of the "pseudo-secular syndicate" that has made distance from the BJP a "compulsion" for a large section of the followers of the faith.

"Indian Muslims need 'Jamaat-e-Insaniyat' (community of humanity), not a Jamaat-e-Islami, an institution of principles ('Darul Usool'), not a Darul Uloom, where inclusive empowerment and security are prioritised," he said.

Naqvi said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath dispensation in Uttar Pradesh, as well as other BJP-ruled states, have not neglected the development of any community, including Muslims who have been "stingy" with their votes.

"The time has come for us to free ourselves from the mood and mindset of intolerance and untouchability, which has been polluted by political prejudice against the BJP.

"The BJP is a reality of the country; ignoring it is not good for the country or for Muslims. The fear and confusion spread against the BJP must be defeated with the power of trust," he said.

Talking about the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, Naqvi also said that protecting and respecting legitimate voters and reviewing illegal voters is essential to strengthening democracy.

He added that some people are more concerned with protecting illegal voters than legitimate ones, and those who are creating a fuss over the verification of fake voters are themselves under scrutiny.

The parties and families that ruled for decades on the strength of these very votes are now crying "vote theft" only after being ousted from power, the former Union minister said.

Taking a dig at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Naqvi said the audacious antics and the arrogance of power-hungry outfits have been continuously defeated in electoral hustings.

Naqvi said the dynastic players, who play the game of communalism under the guise of pseudo-secularism, must be politically wiped out.

The BJP leader said the Modi government, in its third term, is moving forward on the successful journey of good governance with a commitment to integrity, prestige, and justice.

This is the reason for the frustration, bitterness, and suffering of the political group from the feudal class, he said, ostensibly referring to the Congress.

"The Congress's principle has always been: either their family is in power, or they create problems and an atmosphere of instability for others. This time, the Congress dynasty is being completely defeated in the labyrinth ('chakravyuh') of its own cleverness," Naqvi added. PTI NAV NSD NSD