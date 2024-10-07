Cong's Supriya Shrinate attacks BJP amid row over J-K LG's power to nominate 5 MLAs

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday claimed that the BJP is going to lose the election in Jammu and Kashmir and so the party is taking the step of nominating five members to the assembly through "backdoor entry".

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's power to nominate five members to the assembly was at the centre of a political and legal debate on the eve of vote count, with the Congress and regional parties NC and PDP opposing any such move during government formation.

"When BJP loses, it adopts such tactics. The BJP is going to lose the election in Jammu and Kashmir, so it is taking the step of nominating five members through backdoor entry. This has never happened in independent India," Shrinate told reporters here.

"This shows fear and this fear is good. In democracy, the fear of the public should remain. The public is teaching BJP a lesson again and again. It will teach it in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, and will also teach it in the upcoming elections of Maharashtra and Jharkhand," she added.

"The backdoor entry of five MLAs through nomination is absolutely wrong in any democracy and I condemn it," the Congress leader added.

At the heart of the nomination row was whether the LG can exercise the power during government formation or this has to be done with the aid and advice of the council of ministers, amid speculation the five members could play a crucial role in the event of a hung assembly in the union territory.

Counting of votes in the three-phase Assembly elections in J-K's journey to get its first elected government since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated will be taken up on Tuesday. PTI SDA IJT IJT