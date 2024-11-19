Cong's Tagore writes to PM flagging concerns over OBC appointments in CMSE, demands probe

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Congress MP Manickam Tagore has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the results of the Combined Medical Services Examination, alleging lack of transparency in vacancy announcements, discrepancies in the appointment process and violation of reservation principles.

He urged the prime minister to constitute an investigation committee to examine the irregularities in this recruitment process, particularly the omission of OBC vacancies in the advertisement and the subsequent adjustments.

Asserting that the protection of the constitutional rights of all communities, including OBCs, is a cornerstone of democracy, Tagore urged the government to act swiftly and decisively to address these irregularities and ensure that the principles of justice and equity are upheld.

"I am writing to express my concern regarding the results of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and the apparent discrepancies in the appointment process, particularly in Category-I Medical Officers of the Central Health Service (General Duty Sub-Cadre)," the Congress leader said in his letter to Modi.

"According to the press release issued by the Press Information Bureau on November 14, 2024, 163 vacancies were announced for Category-I, with no vacancies allocated for OBC candidates. However, the final recommendation list includes 22 OBC candidates, along with two additional candidates, exceeding the available vacancies," Tagore said.

These appointments are reportedly being adjusted against future OBC vacancies, according to the Department of Personnel and Training (DOP&T) guidelines, he said.

Flagging the issue of "lack of transparency in vacancy announcements", Tagore said how can recommendations for OBC candidates be made when no vacancies were publicly announced for this category.

Such a practice undermines the principles of transparency and accountability in the recruitment process, he said.

"The absence of announced OBC vacancies and subsequent adjustments to future vacancies disrupts the reservation framework and discriminates against the OBC community," he alleged.

Tagore said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) appears to have framed its own rules to adjust appointments without considering the implications for OBC candidates.

This raises concerns about procedural fairness and adherence to constitutional provisions for reservation, he added.

Adjusting current recommendations against future vacancies risks limiting opportunities for deserving OBC candidates in subsequent examinations, perpetuating inequity in recruitment, Tagore said in his letter to Modi dated November 18.

"I request the Hon'ble Prime Minister to constitute an investigation committee to examine the irregularities in this recruitment process, particularly the omission of OBC vacancies in the advertisement and the subsequent adjustments," he said.

Tagore urged the prime minister to direct the investigation committee to submit a detailed report to the OBC Parliamentary Committee, outlining the findings, including the role of the DoPT in framing and implementing rules that appear discriminatory against the OBC community.

"Identify and take necessary action against those responsible in the DoPT and other authorities involved in these decisions, ensuring accountability for practices that discriminate against the OBC community," Tagore said.

He also called for ensuring that all future recruitment advertisements transparently include vacancies for all categories, including OBC, to uphold fairness and trust in the recruitment process.

The Congress leader also called for a guarantee that the adjustment of current appointments against future vacancies does not disadvantage OBC candidates in subsequent examinations.

"The protection of the constitutional rights of all communities, including OBCs, is a cornerstone of our democracy. As an elected representative, I urge the government to act swiftly and decisively to address these irregularities and ensure that the principles of justice and equity are upheld," Tagore said in the letter. PTI ASK RHL