Cong's twin LS strategy is to divide society on caste, unite vote bank through appeasement: PM

Jamnagar, May 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Congress was fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the twin strategy of dividing society in the name of caste and uniting its vote bank through appeasement.

Addressing a rally in Jamnagar in Gujarat, the PM said the Congress government in Karnataka issued a "fatwa" overnight to include Muslims in the Other Backward Classes segment to give them quota benefits.

He further said the Congress planned to change the Constitution to give reservation on the basis of religion.

"The Congress is contesting elections on two strategies. The first is to divide society in the name of caste and the second is unite its vote bank through appeasement," Modi said.

This is why the Congress party spread an "absolute rumour" regarding (curtailing of) reservations to Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs and tried to make it an election agenda, the PM said.

"The poison sprayed by Congress has gone very high and I don't know to what places it will spread by end of this election," the PM said.

Further slamming the Congress, the PM said its leaders go abroad and defame India through long lectures.

"The "shehzada" of the Congress even ridiculed my offering prayers in submerged Dwarka," the PM said in a swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

Voting on 25 of Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 7. The BJP has won the Surat seat unopposed. PTI KA PD RSY BNM