Cong's Udit Raj backs Manickam; likens RSS' functioning, activities to that of terrorist outfit

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Congress leader Udit Raj on Monday backed his party colleague Manickam Tagore's statement comparing the RSS with terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda and said that the functioning of the RSS is like that of a terrorist organisation.

Tagore on Sunday said the RSS is an "organisation which is based on hate", and compared it with the terrorist organisation, triggering a controversy.

"RSS' activities are like that of a terrorist organisation... Spreading rumors, trying to instigate fights... Everyone knows what happened in Samjhauta express," Udit Raj said, without elaborating further.

The Samjhauta Express was a historic international train service connecting India's Delhi and Pakistan's Lahore, which ran from 1976 until its suspension in 2019. It was bombed in 2007, killing around 70 people.

"People who left RSS said they give training in making bombs. What Tagore ji said, he meant (by that) it is a destructive organisation that spreads hatred. The nature of the organisation, the way they work, is like that of a terrorist organisation," the former BJP leader alleged.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, meanwhile, said the RSS and Al-Qaeda are different, but both are linked to spreading communal hatred.

"RSS and organisations linked to it have been spreading communal hatred and violence at many places, but the way Al-Qaeda spreads violence and the allegations of violence against RSS are different. RSS does many other things, and is able to present itself as a legitimate organisation. Al Qaeda is a declared terrorist organisation," Bharadwaj said.

Lok Janshakti Party (RV) MP Shambhavi Choudhary condemned Tagore's remarks. The party is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance along with the BJP.

"It is very unfortunate that in India, there is a party like Congress, which has a history of protecting terrorists... Now they are pointing fingers at someone else," Choudhary alleged.

"RSS is an organisation that has worked in the national interest. This is a hypocritical stand, and it is wrong and should be condemned," she said.

Tagore on Sunday told PTI Videos: "RSS is an organisation which is based on hate, it breeds hate, it propagates hate. Even Al-Qaeda is an organisation that is founded on hate, breeds on terror, does terror and hate activities. But their structures may be different." "But we have to understand that the Congress' structure is completely different. It is a people-based organisation... love-based organisation, relation-based and justice-based organisation, more inclusive organisation. It is incomparable with these types of organisations... RSS' base is hate; Al Qaeda's base is hate," he said. PTI AO PRK PRK