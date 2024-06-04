Cong's Vivek Sharma wins Kutlehar assembly bypoll in Himachal

Shimla, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate from Kutlehar assembly seat Davinder Bhutto, one of the six Congress rebels, on Tuesday lost to his Congress' rival Vivek Sharma by a margin of 5,356 votes.

Sharma polled 3,68,53 votes while Bhutto managed to get 3,14,97, according to teh Election Commission data. A total of four candidates were in the fray from this seat.

Kutlehar is one of the six assembly constituencies which fell vacant after six Congress rebels voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in Rajya Sabha polls and were later disqualified by the speaker for defying the whip by the Congress.