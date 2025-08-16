Cong’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ to turn into party's ‘shavyatra’ in Bihar: BJP leader Ashwini Choubey

Ranchi, Aug 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday hit out at the Congress' proposed 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar, asserting that it will turn into the party's "shavyatra" (funeral procession) soon.

He exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the next government in Bihar with a majority.

"Congress’ days are over. The proposed yatra will fizzle out and turn into a 'shavyatra' of the party in future," Choubey said in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with INDIA bloc leaders in Bihar will embark on a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' across the state starting August 17 against the revision of electoral rolls and to make the "battle against vote chori" a mass movement, a party leader said.

Choubey visited tribal icon Shibu Soren’s ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district on Saturday to attend his ‘shraddh’ ceremony.

The 81-year-old political leader died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

Exuding confidence over NDA’s victory in Bihar, Choubey said, "The NDA will form its government in Bihar with full strength. We will win the election with a two-third majority under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar." The elections for Bihar’s 243 assembly seats are expected to take place in October–November. PTI SAN SAN MNB