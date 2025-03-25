Conman running fake intelligence organisation arrested in UP

Bareilly (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) A conman allegedly running a fake intelligence organisation and duping people by preparing forged documents has been arrested, police officials said on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, Vijay Massey posed as the director of a bogus organization called 'Covert Intelligence Network Social Welfare Association' and charged hefty amounts for preparing fake identification documents.

A joint team of the police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted a raid at Patel Nagar here and arrested Massey from his office on Monday evening. Several forged documents and materials were seized during the operation.

Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Parik said, "We received confidential complaints that a man claiming to be the director of an intelligence agency was misleading people. Upon investigation, the allegations were found to be true. A case was registered against him and he has been sent to jail." During questioning, Massey revealed that he hails from Uttarakhand's Champawat district and was residing at Izzatnagar here, the officer said.

He admitted that he only studied up to Class 12 and had worked for a security company in Uttarakhand before taking up document forgery.

Massey confessed that he used the name 'Covert Intelligence Network Social Welfare Society' to lure people and issued fake identity cards, the police officer said, adding he distributed ID cards that resembled police credentials.

Police seized ID cards resembling those issed by police, appointment letters and application forms of various departments, letters addressed to the district magistrates of Bareilly and Rudrapur, pen drives, and other materials.

They also confiscated a car that had "Director" written on it in police-style markings.

The police superintendent said Massey issued these fake intelligence network ID cards, which people used to evade toll and police checks.

"Massey also took money from the victims on the pretext of helping them with lodging complaints, securing loans, and arranging jobs. He even pressured officials through fake letters to influence decisions," the SP said.

Massey admitted that he learned these tactics while working as a security guard in Uttarakhand. The police are now investigating his network and identifying others involved in the fraud.