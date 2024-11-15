Conman sells dead man's car with fake NOC in UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) In a bizarre fraud, a conman in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh allegedly obtained a No Objection Certificate, or NOC, for an SUV in the name of a dead man and sold the vehicle to someone else, police said on Friday.

The fraud is now the subject of an investigation by the local police with the conman now booked, an official said.

According to a Regional Transport Office official, the complaint in the matter was made by Alka Dubey, a native of Surhurpur Jafti village in neighbouring Ghazipur district.

The woman said her husband, Sunil Dubey, owned a Mahindra Bolero. He died on October 18, 2023.

"However, just four months after his death, some individual impersonated him and fraudulently obtained an NOC in his name, using it to sell the vehicle," the official said, quoting her complaint.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Azamgarh RTO immediately cancelled the NOC and registered a case against the impersonator.

Alka raised the matter also with the transport department and filed a complaint at the Integrated Grievance Redressal System portal, the official added.

"The matter came to my attention, and we have cancelled the NOC. An FIR has been filed against the individual involved in the fraud, and an explanation has been sought from the clerk concerned," RTO Enforcement Officer RN Chaudhary said.

Officials have advised Alka to re-register the vehicle in her name.

"We coordinated with the ARTO in Ghazipur, and the registration process has been completed. The vehicle's RC has been handed over to her," Chaudhary added. PTI COR KIS VN VN