Conman who posed as Army Major to dupe people arrested by Gujarat cops, Aligarh Police joins probe

Aligarh (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A sophisticated conman allegedly involved in a series of forgery, impersonation, theft and criminal conspiracy cases in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Aligarh Police has joined the Gujarat Police investigation into the full history of Shabaaz Khan, they said.

Gujarat Police arrested Shabaaz Khan, who hails from Aligarh's Maulana Azad Nagar, on August 20 from a Vande Bharat train on charges of robbery in Delhi, they said.

"Gujarat Police recovered several forged identity cards during their investigation, some of which pointed to Khan's connection with Aligarh. These leads led them to uncover a trail of deceit and deception spanning multiple states," said M Shekhar Pathak, SP (City) Aligarh.

In Aligarh, Khan allegedly courted and married a young woman by posing as an Army Major. According to the FIR, Khan had met the woman on a wedding portal and convinced her to marry him.

Later, the woman filed a case of fraud and rape against him, the officer said.

"Aligarh Police is working closely with the Gujarat Police to investigate Khan's full criminal history. Reports of Khan duping other women are also being examined," said the officer.

Khan has been charged by Aligarh Police under sections of fraud and rape along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code. He is currently lodged in a jail in New Delhi, the SP said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY