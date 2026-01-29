Conmen steal jewlery from woman under the guise of polishing; arrested

Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 29 (PTI) Palghar Police has arrested two men for allegedly stealing gold jewelery worth Rs 3.5 lakh from a senior citizen woman by offering to polish it.

The accused, who run an eatery, approached Hansi Devi Kundansinh Rautela (73) while she was shopping at Boisar vegetable market on the eve of Makar Sankranti, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

They claimed that they polish gold jewelery. Rautela handed them her gold chain and four gold bangles. The accused allegedly pretended to polish it, and returned her a bundle tied in a handkerchief, the official said.

When the woman opened it after returning home, she found there were only sheets of paper inside.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Boisar Police Station and a special investigation team was formed, Deshmukh said.

Police zeroed in on Dhiraj alias Papa Rajaram Rathod (40) and Dinesh Hiralal Solanki (42) on the basis of tip-offs and technical analysis, and arrested the duo on Tuesday, the official said.

The jewelery was recovered from them.

Rathod has multiple cheating cases registered against him across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, while Solanki is also a repeat offender, said Deshmukh, adding Boisar police are conducting further investigation. PTI COR KRK