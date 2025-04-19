Conrad appoints 27 members including wife, brother, sister to NPP national committee

Shillong, Apr 19 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma on Saturday appointed 27 members including his brother, sister and wife to the national committee of the party.

The national committee of the NPP will be headed by the national president and would also include his brother James PK Sangma, sister Agatha K Sangma, wife Mehtab A Sangma, a party leader said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me, I hereby notify the appointment of the office bearers of the National Committee of the National People's Party for the tenure 2025-2028," Sangma said.

The other members of the national committee include six MLAs -3 from Arunachal Pradesh, 2 women MLAs from Meghalaya and one from Manipur, the party leader added. PTI JOP RG