Imphal: Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Friday alleged that the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) played a major role in "destroying the stability" of the state.

His comment comes when Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, is on a two-day trip to Manipur.

Meghachandra also claimed that the ongoing visit of Sangma was to "revive the NDA's weakened base" in the ethnic strife-hit Manipur.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "The National People’s Party (NPP) has become a close ally and political partner of the BJP. The visit of NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to Manipur is nothing but an attempt to strengthen the party organisation and reinforce ties with the BJP, thereby seeking to revive the NDA’s weakened base in Manipur."

The BJP and its alliance partners have "failed to protect the integrity and unity of Manipur, and to restore peace, and deliver justice to the people", the state Congress chief alleged.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

"Since 2017, the BJP and its ally NPP have played a major role in destroying the stability and spirit of the state — truly, BJP and NPP are two faces of the same coin," Meghachandra claimed.

Sangma met representatives of civil society organisations, internally displaced people and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday evening.

On his arrival, Sangma had said that his party sought restoration of peace in Manipur and formation of a democratically elected government.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Meghachandra, the Wangkhem constituency MLA, also alleged that the people of Manipur "clearly rejected the BJP-led NDA, whose years of misrule, corruption, and divisive governance have pushed the state into unrest and instability".

He asserted that the "Congress party stands firmly with the people in their struggle to restore democratic values and rebuild the true idea of Manipur."