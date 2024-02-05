Consecration of Ram Lalla's idol a courageous work, happened due to God's blessings: Bhagwat

Pune, Feb 5 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday described the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol in the Ayodhya temple as a courageous work, which happened because of the blessings and desire of God.

Advertisment

Speaking at the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav at Alandi in Maharashtra's Pune district, Bhagwat also said Bharat has to rise to do the duty and if for any reason it does not become "samarth" (able), the world will have to face destruction very soon.

He said, "Ram Lalla arrived on January 22". It was a work of courage which was accomplished after a lot of fighting, he added.

"The current generation is fortunate to see Ram Lalla standing in his place. It has actually happened, not just because we all worked towards it but because we all did some good deeds and that is why God showered his blessings (upon us). It is the wish of God," Bhagwat said.

Advertisment

The consecration of Ram Lalla's idol is the "starting point" in his (God's) wish getting fulfilled, he said.

Bhagwat also said he was fortunate to be present during the ceremony along with Govind Dev Giriji (the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust).

"If for any reason, Bharat is not able or rise, the world will have to face destruction very soon. This kind of situation is prevailing. Intellectuals from around the world know this. They are saying and writing on this," the RSS chief said.

Advertisment

He said the Bharatvarsh needs to rise for imparting knowledge as the world needs it.

"Bharat has to rise to deliver its duty. Bharat is a chariot of knowledge and light," he said.

Speaking about the spiritual event being held in Alandi, associated with Sant Dnyaneshwar, Bhagwat said after the "starting point", discussions on the ancient knowledge will be held repeatedly.

Advertisment

"The meaning of ancient text as per the current scenario needs to be understood properly without any mistake and that is why such mahotsavs are being organised. The wrong meaning leads to disaster," he added.

He said though the time has changed, the origin of knowledge and science remains the same.

"Bharat is eternal because its origin is eternal. Bharat has to save the world from death and make it (world) eternal. The united Bharat will break the walls of disbelief and staunchness and create a united humanity and will make the world a happy and beautiful place once again, which is our duty and we are destined to do it," said Bhagwat.

The Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav, organised by Geeta Pariwar, is a grand celebration of the 75th birth anniversary of spiritual leader Shri Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj. PTI SPK GK NSK