Consecration of Sivan SAR Yoga Sabai spiritual centre on Feb 2

Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) The kumbabhishekam of Sri Sivan SAR Yoga Sabai, a spiritual centre here, will be held between 9.20 am and 10 am on February 2, 2025, its managing trustee G Siva Saagaram said on Friday.

The Sabai, located in Nanganallur, is based on the principles of Sanatana philosophy. It was a place of divinity and spirituality for all those who pay attention to the motto: Absolute honesty is spirituality, Saagaram said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Sivan SAR Yoga Sabai served as a guide for the spiritual elevation of the devotees.

Sachu was the name of Brahmashri Sadasiva Sastri who was affectionately called by his followers as SAR. Kanchi acharya Chandrashekharendra Sarawati had described him as "Sachu," a wise man by birth, he said. PTI JSP KH