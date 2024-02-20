Consensus among MVA allies on 39 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have arrived at a consensus on contesting 39 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

He said more rounds of discussions will be held for the remaining five to six constituencies.

Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha.

Pawar was speaking to reporters in Kolhapur after meeting Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a member of the erstwhile royal family.

The veteran politician virtually proposed the candidature of Shahu Maharaj in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections as the MVA nominee.

Queried on the status of seat-sharing discussions among the Opposition parties, Pawar said, "There is consensus on 39 seats. We will hold discussions for the rest 5 to 6 seats".

Pawar said he had not yet spoken to other allies- Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress- about Shahu Maharaj's candidature.

"I will be glad to see him contesting the Lok Sabha elections. He has been doing social work for a long time, which aligns with social reformers late Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and B R Ambedkar," he added.

Pawar said Shahu Maharaj generally stays away from political events, but he has been actively participating in social events and programmes.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena (undivided) won 41 out of 48 seats they had contested jointly in Maharashtra.

The Nationalist Congress Party (undivided) and the Congress collectively won only 5 seats.

However, the political landscape has changed since 2019 in view of vertical splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP, whereas the BJP is consolidating its base by inducting disgruntled leaders from rival parties. PTI ND NSK