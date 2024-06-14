Consequences will be bad if cabinet expansion is delayed: Sena leader Shirsat

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Friday warned that "consequences will be bad" if the cabinet expansion is delayed further in Maharashtra.

The Eknath Shinde government, which took over in June 2022 after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation has seen just two cabinet expansions so far, one in 2022 and the other in July 2023 when NCP's Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined it.

Shirsat, who is one of the contenders for a cabinet post, said the chief minister and deputy chief minister must state if there is going to be a cabinet expansion or not.

"Everyone wants to become a minister, but no one says it. You cannot keep it stretching for long. Time has come to make a concrete decision. If the cabinet expansion is further delayed, the consequences will be bad," Shirsat said. PTI PR MVG BNM