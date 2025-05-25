Consequences would be more severe than Op Sindoor if anyone promotes terrorism on our soil: Om Birla

Jamshedpur/Ranchi (Jharkhand), May 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday asserted that consequences would be "more severe than Operation Sindoor" if anyone promotes terrorism on Indian soil.

Praising the valour and courage of the Indian Army for aptly executing and hitting targets across the border, Birla said India will not only protect itself but also implement new policies and programmes to wipe out terrorism.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the platinum jubilee celebration of Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Jamshedpur, Birla said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon people to fight terrorism anywhere in the world collectively to crush the menace.

"Our army has proved that if any country promotes terrorism on our territory, the consequences would be more severe than Operation Sindoor," he asserted.

Lauding the indigenous defence industry for the success of the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor, he said that India used to import defence equipment due to lack of technology, entrepreneurship and skill but over the last one decade, the country is gradually not only becoming self-reliant but is also on the verge of becoming a world leader in the export of defence equipment.

"Modiji has given a new direction to domestic industries. He has stressed the need to become self-reliant," Birla said.

Birla asserted that India is a land of opportunities despite the prevailing competitive world scenario.

He said the country, with its intellectual prowess and innovative ideas, technology and young and skilled human resources, has enough potential to lead the world.

"We have the capacity and young skilled human resources, which the world lacks," he asserted.

"Developed nations such as Japan and Russia come to our country believing that India has vast intellectual knowledge and innovative ideas," he said, adding that big industries of the world were looking at India.

The Union government has been making efforts to suitably bring in reforms and implement industry-friendly policies, he said.

The socio-economic development of the country will gain pace if we continue to frame industry-friendly policies considering the fast-changing scenario to ensure their smooth functioning, he said.

Attributing progress in developed nations to Indian brains, he said that India has contributed not only in the field of technology, service and professional fields but across various sectors while many global firms have Indian CEOs.

"We have enough potential to lead but we need to utilise our potential to the optimum... India is a land of opportunities and there are possibilities to grow fast. Also, employment opportunities will increase if we enhance our capabilities across sectors," he said.

Birla stressed the need to develop IITs and IIMs as research centres to tap the untapped sectors.

Appreciating the founder of Tata Steel, J N Tata, for setting up the country's first steel plant in a forest area in Jamshedpur over a century ago, Birla said he did not only establish a steel plant but also ensured socio-economic development.

Apart from Birla, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, former Union minister and ex-Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda and BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Birla arrived in Ranchi on a two-day visit to Jharkhand and paid floral tributes at the 25-foot-tall statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda at the Birsa Munda Memorial Park cum Freedom Fighter Museum situated in the Old Central Jail, where he breathed his last on June 9, 1900.

"Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyaan and Museum has been built in the same old Central Jail of Ranchi where Bhagwan Birsa Munda sacrificed his life. This museum displays the struggle of the tribals to protect water, forest, land rights and their culture.

"It shows the sacrifice of Bhagwan Birsa for the nation. The life of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa, the pioneer of Ulgulaan, is a source of continuous inspiration," Birla posted on X.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and Seth welcomed Birla upon his arrival at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.

"I salute the land of Birsa Munda. This is the land of valour, tribal culture, values and traditions. Jharkhand is progressing on the path of modern development while preserving the culture of its tribal communities. This land is an inspiration for all of us," Birla told reporters at the airport.

"Later in the day, the Lok Sabha speaker is scheduled to participate in the Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh, organised by various societies at Swarna Bhoomi, Dangratoli, at 5 pm. Nearly 156 organisations, including social and religious groups, will welcome him," Seth said.

Birla is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Monday.