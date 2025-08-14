Conservation and management key to improving groundwater levels: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Aug 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said groundwater levels can be improved only through complete conservation and effective management of water resources.

After a meeting on water management, he highlighted the state's success in the area, saying its irrigation projects, reservoirs and barrages are currently at over 82 per cent of their capacity.

"The groundwater levels can improve only when water resources are fully conserved," said Naidu in an official release.

The CM noted that both incoming floodwaters and rainfall were diverted to reservoirs, including Rayalaseema projects via Handri-Neeva canal and added that focus will now be on Veligonda, Uttarandhra (North Andhra) and Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi irrigation projects.

He directed the water user's associations to play an active role in maintaining tanks, canals and check dams across ayacut and catchment areas, with the goal of ensuring that every region and acre of the state received a sufficient water supply.

