Conservation of protected fish habitat: NGT issues notice to authorities

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a reply from the Centre and others regarding the conservation of the habitat of Golden Mahaseer, a protected fish species found in Uttarakhand. The Golden Mahaseer or Tor Putitora is also Uttarakhand's state fish.

Advertisment

The green body was hearing a plea claiming that the number of Golden Mahaseers was gradually decreasing due to various adverse activities affecting the aquatic ecosystem.

In an order on November 19, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and also comprising expert member A Senthil Vel said the plea raised "substantial issues" relating to compliance with environmental rules.

"Issue notice to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit at least one week before the next hearing date (on March 10)," the tribunal said.

Advertisment

The respondents in the matter are the union ministries of Environment Forest and Climate Change and Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the department of fisheries of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Birahi Ganga Hydro Power Project Ltd, Alaknanda Hydro Power Corporation Ltd and others.

The plea submitted the fish species was declining because of urbanisation, deforestation, widespread dam or barrage construction, pollution, climate change, unsustainable fishing practices and introduction of non-native species into Golden Mahaseer habitats.PTI MNR MNR DV DV