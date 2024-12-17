Conservation, promotion of nature every individual's responsibility: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the conservation and promotion of nature is the responsibility of every individual.

He said that deforestation has led to a shortage of shelter for animals and birds, urging every citizen to commit to planting as many trees as possible and contributing to environmental conservation efforts.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in conserving endangered species.

In line with these efforts, the state government has given special attention to the protection of the endangered vulture species, said an official statement here.

To support this initiative, a Jatayu conservation and breeding centre was established in Pinjore. Currently, the centre is home to 378 vultures, it said.

Saini was speaking at a function organised on the occasion of releasing 25 vultures at the Jatayu Conservation Centre near Beed Shikargah Wildlife Sanctuary in Pinjore in Haryana's Panchkula district. He was accompanied by Forests and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh and BJP's Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma.

Saini said that for vulture conservation, the Bombay Natural History Society entered into an agreement with the Haryana government earlier and took on the mission of increasing the vulture population in Pinjore, Haryana, through both natural and artificial breeding methods.

The centre is the largest of its kind in Asia and it houses 97 white-backed vultures, 219 long-beaked ones and 62 thin-beaked vultures. PTI SUN MNK MNK