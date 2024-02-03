Conservation scientist Krithi Karanth named to 2024 class of 'The Explorers Club 50'

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) Chief Conservation Scientist at the city-based Centre for Wildlife Studies, Krithi K. Karanth has been named to the 2024 class of "The Explorers Club 50." In a statement, the Centre for Wildlife Studies said, the mission of EC50, entering its fourth year, is to transform exploration and enrich knowledge of the world around us. This year's honorees span across 28 countries and feature a majority of women, ranging from an astronomer, weaver, climate activist and behavioral ecologist, with Dr. Karanth being the only Indian woman selected.

Armed with a Ph.D. in Environmental Science and Policy from Duke, a Master’s in Environmental Studies from Yale, and a B.S. and B.A. in Environmental Science and Geography from the University of Florida, Karanth brings a formidable academic foundation to her pioneering work.

"Her research in India and Asia spans 25 years and encompasses many issues in human dimensions of wildlife conservation. She has conducted macro-level studies assessing patterns of species distributions and extinctions, impacts of wildlife tourism, consequences of voluntary resettlement, land use change, and understanding human-wildlife interactions.

She has published 100+ scientific and popular articles," it said.

Karanth is at the forefront of innovative conservation strategies that seamlessly blend technology with community involvement. Her impactful contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious WINGS’ Women of Discovery Award, Eisenhower and Aspen Fellowships, and was awarded the Rolex Award for Enterprise in 2019, the statement added.

The Explorers Club is an international organisation that promotes the scientific exploration of sea, land, air, and space by supporting research and education in the physical, natural and biological sciences. PTI AMP ROH