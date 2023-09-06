Conservationist Aditya 'Dicky' Singh, who left civil services to build forest, dies at 57

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Prominent wildlife conservationist and photographer Aditya 'Dicky' Singh died at his home on the outskirts of Ranthambore tiger reserve in Rajasthan Wednesday morning. He was 57. "Aditya had a surgery after a minor heart attack a few weeks ago, after which he had come back and was recuperating well. It was a normal day yesterday, he was talking to everyone and was very jovial in his usual way. It appears that he died in his sleep early morning today," family friend Dharmendra Khandal told PTI.

A former officer in the Indian Civil Services, Singh quit his bureaucratic career and came to Ranthambore in 1998, where he leased a government property and continued to buy the adjacent farming land of nearly 40 acres to turn it into a reserve on the edge of the Ranthambore tiger reserve.

"Singh took up the rewilding project with great passion and rooting out invasive foreign plants and planting native trees, he turned it into a small forest. Through his conservation work he has motivated so many people. He developed the culture among conservationists of regularly following individual tigers," Khandal, a conservation biologist, said.

Apart from his conservation efforts that included guided safaris through the vast richness of Ranthambore National Park, Singh had also co-authored a book "Noor: Queen of Ranthambore", covering different aspects of tigress Noor's life through a collection of photographs and stories.

Singh is survived by his wife, Poonam, and 11-year-old daughter, Nyra.

Noted conservationist and a friend Valmik Thapar remembered Singh as a "great fighter" for Ranthambore who "never compromised with the truth".

"Who can believe that larger than life Aditya Dicky Singh is no more. Ranthambhore will miss him like no other... he loved every inch of Ranthambhore and was a great fighter for it. He said what he felt and never compromised with the truth. He was one of the finest wildlife photographers I have ever known and all my books of the last two decades were strengthened by his brilliant photographs.

"He was loved locally by all the hundreds that make up the team of guides, drivers and forest staff. I will never forget his sense of humour and laughter and so much more that made him a superb pillar of conservation on which Ranthambhore could rest," Thapar told PTI.

He added that Singh will be missed by one and all, and especially all the tigers and wildlife of Ranthambore.

Messages of condolence poured in on social media from wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists.

Conservation biologist Neha Sinha shared the news of Singh's demise on X, formerly Twitter, terming him a "true friend of wildlife and tigers".

"Waking up to the terrible news that @adityadickysin has passed away. I'm so sorry to hear this- he was a true friend of wildlife and tigers. So generous with his photography advice and such a wonderful person overall. Rest well, my friend!" Sinha wrote.

Talking to PTI, Sinha said it was because of Singh's efforts of rewilding a patch of land that tigers started visiting the area. "Aditya Dicky Singh was a committed naturalist, conservationist and wildlife photographer. For many years, he made the Ranthambhore tiger reserve his home, where he was rewilding a patch of land.

"Tigers had started visiting this patch. He was also a generous person who mentored and helped other conservationists and researchers. He was amongst India's most gifted wildlife photographers, helping bring our wildlife to the forefront. He kept an eye on Ranthambhore and Mukundara tiger reserve and knew each tiger in the landscape. He will be dearly missed," Sinha said.

IFS Parveen Kaswan remembered Singh for always being available for "discussions and chats".

"Rest in peace friend. Just heard terrible news. A wildlife photographer, a conservation enthusiast and a friend. He was from government service and later left and joined the wild. Made Ranthambore his home. Who was always available for discussion and chats. Aditya Dicky Singh," Kaswan posted.

Historian S Irfan Habib expressed shock over the news and called it a "tremendous loss to wildlife conservation". "Extremely shocked to hear about this tragic news. Tremendous loss to wildlife conservation and to a large number of friends who admired him immensely for all he did. We had talked about seeing each other in Ranthambhore, sadly that will never happen now," Habib wrote on X.

Another X user and British photographer Chris Rodgers paid homage to Singh and said, "I am saddened to hear about the passing of Aditya 'Dicky' Singh today. In my early years in Ranthambhore, he was always very helpful and kind to me. His contributions to wildlife photography and conservation were exceptional. My condolences go out to Poonam & Nyra. Rest In Peace." PTI MAH SRY SRY