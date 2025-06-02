Consider another officer: Delhi HC to ACB in corruption case against court staffer

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Anti-Corruption Branch to consider changing the investigating officer probing a corruption case against a court staffer following allegations of bias.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was dealing with the anticipatory bail plea of the ahlmad (custodian of records) and plea seeking the transfer of the investigation to the CBI.

The petitioner said he had complained to the authorities against the police officer in the past.

"We advise you to think about it. It must not only be transparent but seen to be transparent. We are not testing him. We are testing you on your credibility. If there is even an apprehension of bias, remove that apprehension," Justice Gedela told the ACB counsel.

The court also clarified it wouldn't tolerate corruption by a court staffer and observed prima facie, an ACB status report "apparently implicated" him.

"We are not going to brook corruption. We are not going to brook our staff. If we find that the staff was doing something, we will let off things. This is an institution," the court said.

The petitioner's counsel, on the other hand, said each day of the investigation by the present officer was "compounding" his difficulties.

On May 16, the ACB registered an FIR against the staffer following complaints of bribe demands by the accused for bail.

The ahlmad, 38, was posted in the court of a special judge in Rouse Avenue District Court between September 14, 2023 and March 21, 2025.

The counsel for the court staffer said the high court's administrative committee had already said there was "nothing" against the judicial officer but the FIR was registered on May 16 after the petitioner joined the inquiry nine times.

The ACB counsel said he would file a status report to bring on record some more material in the case.

The petitioner claimed the ACB lodged the bribery FIR to frame a trial court judge to "settle scores with him" after he issued notice to its joint commissioner asking why a contempt reference be not made to the Delhi High Court for allegedly threatening the staff.

The ahlmad's anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court on May 22 after the public prosecutor demanded his custodial interrogation to unearth the conspiracy.

In another plea before the high court, the ahlmad sought quashing of the FIR and the subsequent proceedings.

In the alternative, he prayed for a direction from the high court to transfer the case to CBI for a fair investigation.

On February 14, the high court administration turned down ACB's request to initiate a probe against the special judge concerned for alleged bribery, saying the probe agency did not have "sufficient material" against the judge.

The ACB, however, was directed to continue its investigation and approach the administration again if any material showing the special judge's involvement was found.