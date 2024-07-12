Consider climate change-related adaptation while building infrastructure: Prez to MES probationers

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday asked a group of Military Engineering Service (MES) probationers to take into account adaptation and mitigation related to climate change while building infrastructure.

Addressing the officers, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said that MES is one of the important units associated with the country's security as it not only serves the three services of the Indian Army, but also provides its services to many other units of the Ministry of Defence.

The president told the MES officers that while building infrastructure, they also have to take into account adaptation and mitigation related to climate change.

"She said the carbon footprint of the work they will be doing should be minimal. She was happy to note that MES is making efforts in this direction," according to a statement issued by the president's office.

Murmu said the aim of the MES is to ensure that "our defense forces continue to have strong infrastructure and good facilities. Therefore, the test of MES officers’ success will be the infrastructure or facilities they provide to meet the standards of reliability and quality." She advised the MES officers to always remain vigilant.

Murmu said they have to earn their respect by maintaining the highest quality in their services.

The president said the responsibility of MES officers is not only technical, but also ethical and managerial.

"They should have the resolve that in their every work, there should be an efficient and effective use of the country's resources," Murmu said.

She said that their efficiency and morality will strengthen the security of the nation. PTI AKV AKV MNK MNK