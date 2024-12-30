Consider complaint on illegal industrial activities: NGT to DPCC

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to "duly consider" a complaint over industrial activities on an agricultural land in the national capital.

On December 23, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel allowed the applicant to make a comprehensive complaint to the member secretary, DPCC and enclose all the relevant material he wanted to rely upon.

The green body was hearing a plea alleging unauthorised industrial activities in some agricultural land parcels by two people in west Delhi’s Mundka village but observed the applicant failed to disclose the details of industrial activities and also did not inform whether he had first approached the competent authority.

"Member secretary, DPCC will duly look into the said complaint and will get the spot inspection done and if the allegation is found to be correct, take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law within eight weeks from the date of receipt of the complaint," the bench said. PTI MNR AMK