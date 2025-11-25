Consider corruption as poison: Odisha CM to govt employees

Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said government employees should consider any form of corruption as “poison”, which could jeopardise their careers as well as personal lives.

Majhi made the remarks while handing over appointment letters to some of the new recruits in government posts at the 12th ‘Nijukti Mela’ and orientation programme held at the Kalinga Stadium here.

“Treat corruption as poison and stay as far away from it as possible. This is extremely dangerous for you and your career,” the CM said.

A total of 7,293 people were given appointment letters in 12 government departments during the occasion.

“Our government, during a span of 17 months, has provided government jobs to 37,325 people. We had promised government employment for youths and kept our word. We aim to provide 65,000 jobs in the public sector in two years,” Majhi said.

Of the new recruits, the maximum number of 2,365 people were hired in the home department as constables (1,979) and drivers (386). PTI AAM RBT