Consider plea against sale of hookahs online: Delhi HC to Centre

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court asked the Centre on Tuesday to treat as representation and pass appropriate orders in three months on a petition against the alleged illegal sale of hookahs and its variants, without any health warnings, on e-commerce platforms.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said the petitioner, Jagatmitra Foundation, filed the public interest litigation (PIL) without first approaching the authorities and asked it to file appropriate proceedings if it is not satisfied with the decision taken by the authorities.

"He is highlighting an important point. You must decide. He is saying the field is covered by statutory provisions which are not implemented. You must lay down a standard of procedure," the court told the Centre's counsel.

"The writ petition is disposed of with direction to respondents to treat the writ petition as a representation and pass appropriate orders, including taking necessary action in accordance with the law, within 12 weeks," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, ordered.

The petitioner had contended that consumption of hookahs in public place is a health hazard and the uncontrolled sale as well as promotion of tobacco products online is in violation of the existing legal framework.

It was argued that the "second-hand" smoke also poses a risk to non-smokers and smoking hookahs aids the spread of communicable diseases.

Stating that the unregulated sale of hookahs online is against the public's right to health, the petitioner had sought a mechanism to regulate the same. PTI ADS RC