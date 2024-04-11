Consider representation against MLA Anvar in 2018 excise case: Ker HC to state govt

Kochi, Apr 11 (PTI) The High Court here has asked the Kerala government to consider a representation by a social worker seeking an enquiry against CPI(M) MLA P V Anvar in connection with seizure of liquor from a club allegedly owned by him back in 2018.

Justice K Babu directed the Home Department of the state government to consider the representation and take an appropriate decision on it within four weeks from the date of production of a certified copy of the court's order.

The April 2 order of the High Court came on a plea by the social worker -- Shaji K V -- who had said that he submitted a representation to the government in January this year seeking enquiry against the MLA, but no steps have been taken by the Home Department.

Shaji, in his plea, had said that in December 2018, the Circle Inspector of Excise, Aluva conducted a search in the building -- 'Joy Mathew Club' -- which allegedly belongs to Anvar and seized 19 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and 6.5 litres of beer.

The Excise Department had registered a case alleging offences punishable under various provisions of the Abkari Act, but the official who conducted the investigation deliberately avoided the owner and custodian from the array of the accused due to political influence, Shaji had alleged in his plea.

After hearing the petitioner, the court directed the Home Department to "consider Ext.P3 (representation) and take appropriate decision within a period of four weeks from the date of production of a certified copy of this judgment." "The petitioner (Shaji) is given the liberty to approach this court in respect of the subject matter, if he is advised so," Justice Babu said and disposed of the plea. PTI HMP HMP SS