Considerable improvement in law and order in Tripura: Guv

Agartala, Jan 10 (PTI) Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Friday claimed that the law and order situation in the state has improved considerably.

While addressing the assembly on the first day of the winter session, he said that the crime rate in the state has decreased.

Nallu said the insurgency problem has been resolved with the signing of a memorandum of settlement with two outlawed groups -- National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) -- on September 5 last year.

"The Centre has approved a package of Rs 250 crore for the development of the tribal communities of the state as part of the peace accord. I welcome returnees to the mainstream and hope that they will contribute to building a developed Tripura and India," he said.

Asserting that the state is witnessing progress in every sector, ranging from infrastructure to healthcare, education, education, and the welfare of all communities, the governor said the Union government has sanctioned Rs 2,800 crore for key road projects in the northeastern state.

Nallu said the state has signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the overall development of the power sector.

"Besides, the state is also implementing the World Bank-funded North Eastern Regional Power System Improvement Project with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore," he said.

"In the 2024-25 financial year till the month of October, Rs 1,005 crore of GST, Rs 307 crore of VAT and Rs 231 crore of excise duty have been collected which is a growth of 8.37 per cent, 9 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively," he said, adding 164 tax-payers were felicitated for timely depositing tax.

Nallu said the state has approved the setting up of a private open university -- Mata Tripura Sundari Open University.

"The government is committed to providing employment by following a transparent process of recruitment through which it has created jobs. The government has recently completed the process of recruitment of 2,410 candidates through JRBT (Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura). Further, it has been making all-out efforts for creating job opportunities for unemployed youth through skill development and other means for which the process is underway," he added. PTI PS ACD