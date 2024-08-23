Considerable percentage of vehicles exhibited emissions above PUCC limits in real conditions: Study

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A considerable percentage of vehicles exhibited emissions above PUCC limits in real-driving conditions, a new study found and called for using remote sensing in the short term to complement the PUCC inspection procedure.

The Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) test is not reflective of real-world driving emissions, said the study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) in collaboration with the Delhi and Gurugram authorities.

Due to limitations of the PUCC procedure, infrastructure to retest the high-emitters identified by remote sensing over a broader range of conditions could be established in the long term, it said.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles were also found to have high emissions, especially nitrogen oxides (NOx), which means promoting them as a viable alternative or transitional step to zero-emission vehicles might not be the right approach in regions such as Delhi and Gurugram that suffer from poor air quality.

The study found that CNG vehicles had, in some cases, 14-time higher real-world emission than lab-approved limits.

Using remote-sensing technology, ICCT conducted the study between December 2022 and April 2023 in 20 sites around Delhi and Gurugram.

There were 1,11,712 (1.11 lakh) tailpipe emission measurements that were gained and the vehicles studied included two- and three-wheelers, private cars, taxis, light goods vehicles and buses.

Around 45 per cent of the vehicles captured during the study were petrol, 32 per cent CNG and 23 per cent diesel.

According to the study, vehicles produced to the newest emissions standard -- Bharat Stage (BS)-VI -- showed significant improvements in tailpipe emissions across all pollutant and vehicle types.

Real-world NOx emissions from BS-VI private cars showed a reduction of 81 per cent and buses nearly 95 per cent when compared to BS-IV.

It pointed out that many real-world emissions remained higher than the set limits, particularly for NOx.

Emissions from high-use commercial vehicles are much higher than private vehicles, the study said.

The data in the study showed that BS-VI taxis and light goods vehicle fleets emitted 2.4 and five times higher NOx emissions, respectively, than their private counterparts.

Similarly, CNG vehicle fleets also showed high NOx emissions, challenging the narrative that CNG was a "clean" alternative fuel.

Citing figures, the study said Class II light goods vehicles were emitting up to 14.2 times and taxis four times their NOx lab limits.

Explaining the significance of the findings, ICCT India Managing Director Amit Bhatt said it was crucial to remember that what impacted air quality was not the laboratory emissions but the pollutants released by the vehicles when they were in operation.

"Therefore, it is time to reimagine our emissions testing regime and aggressively push for the adoption of zero-emission vehicles," he said.

Considering CNG vehicles as a viable alternative or transitional step to zero-emission vehicles, especially in regions suffering from poor air quality such as Delhi and Gurugram, may not be the right approach, the study said.

As part of the study, remote sensing devices were installed at two ends of a road. When a vehicle passed, the spectrometer captured its tailpipe emission.

A camera captured the number plate to identify whether the vehicle was registered in Delhi, if it was a commercial one, its make as well as age. PTI SLB SZM