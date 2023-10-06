Considerable potential for eco-tourism in UP's Terai region: CM Yogi

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Terai region in Uttar Pradesh has considerable potential for eco-tourism and the industry is witnessing rapid growth from Chuka to Kartaniya Ghat, Dudhwa and Amangarh regions in the state.

The forest department has taken significant steps, including the development of 10 wetlands, to enhance eco-tourism opportunities, according to an official statement.

Adityanath, who concluded the Wildlife Week by reaching the Mustafabad Guest House here, during his visit inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 26 projects worth Rs 248 crore, the state government statement read.

The chief minister told the gathering that human existence depends on the animals and water ecosystem.

Adityanath emphasised the earth is referred to as the mother in the Indian philosophy and said all living beings are considered her children.

Asserting the double-engine government is continuously striving for development, he said, "We are developing everyone." The chief minister said there were just 25 tigers in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in 2014, but the number had risen to 65 by 2018.

On the issue of human-wildlife conflict, Adityanath said, "To address the loss of lives caused by such conflicts, the government declared it a disaster, ensuring a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the affected families." PTI COR CDN AS CK