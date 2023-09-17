Consignment of narcotics, illegal liquor bottles seized in HP's Una, 4 arrested

Shimla, Sep 17 (PTI) Four people were arrested after police seized a consignment of narcotics and illegal liquor bottles during a joint operation in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

They said Una police and the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Kangra district seized more than 28,500 capsules from a vehicle in the Gagret police station area on Friday acting on a tip-off.

The market value of these capsules is estimated to be about Rs 10 lakh, Superintendent of Police, Una, Arjit Sen Thakur told PTI. He said Mann Singh (48) of Gagret and Mahasu Ram (47) of Kangra district were arrested.

The official said the duo revealed the names of two more people involved during interrogation – Bhupendra Datta (44) of Una's Haroli and Virender from Gagret.

Police subsequently raided the residence of the Virender on Saturday night and seized 210 boxes of various liquor brands, Thakur added.

Virender is a habitual offender and nine cases under various sections of the IPC and the NDPS Act were registered against him earlier in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, police said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to examine all aspects of the case. Besides financial investigation, a thorough inquiry is also being conducted to unearth the source and destination of the consignment, police added.

Further, police seized 25,000 tablets of Tramadol coming from Delhi for Dutta's medical store on Saturday, the SP said, adding that 138 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 220 people arrested in Una in 2023. PTI BPL IJT IJT