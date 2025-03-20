Consignment seized last year by CBI in Visakhapatnam contained dried yeast: RS told

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A shipping container detained by the CBI at Visakhapatnam port last year on suspicion of carrying narcotics, based on an Interpol alert, was found to contain dried yeast, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The clarification came in response to a written question from YRCP MP Y V Subba Reddy, who asked Minister of Personnel Jitendra Singh about the alleged seizure of 25,000 kg of cocaine from Brazil in March 2024.

"CBI seized 25,000 kg (approx.) inactive Dried Yeast on 19.03.2024 suspected to contain narcotics on the basis of the Drug Detection Kit. It was booked from 'Santos Port, Brazil' for delivery at Visakhapatnam, India," Singh said in a written reply.

He said the CBI registered a case on March 20 last year and later the samples were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

The samples were checked and a report was submitted stating that the consignment tested negative for Narcotics/Psychotropic substance.

"After receiving the CFSL report, a closure report was filed before the competent court on 23.07.2024 and the same was accepted on 21.09.2024," the minister said.

The shipping container was booked in the name of a Visakhapatnam-based private company, the CBI said.

It was declared by the consignee that the shipping container carried 1,000 bags of inactive dried yeast of 25 Kg each.