Conspiracies hatched to disrupt event linked to 'Babri Masjid' construction in Bengal: Humayun Kabir

Baharampur (WB), Dec 6 ( PTI) Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir claimed that conspiracies were hatched to disrupt the foundation-laying ceremony for the construction of a Babri Masjid-style mosque in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday, but asserted that lakhs of people would foil such attempts.

The security has been tightened in the district in view of the programme during the day.

"During the two hours till 2 pm, I will lay the foundation stone for the mosque at Beldanga. No force can stop it. We will go by the orders of the Calcutta High Court," Kabir told reporters before visiting the spot.

He also alleged, "There are conspiracies to disrupt the programme by instigating violence. Lakhs of people from across south Bengal districts will foil such attempts. It will be a peaceful ceremony. We have every right to have a place of worship as per the Constitution. Over 2000 volunteers are on duty." Not only a mosque at Beldanga, but there will also be a hospital, an educational institution and a guest house for people of all communities visiting the place, he said.

Kabir accused the TMC of "polarising the issue on religious lines that the BJP follows".

"They are hatching conspiracies," he claimed.

The Beldanga site, where Kabir had earlier claimed "three lakh people" would assemble, has been sealed into a high-security grid, with deployment of RAF, district police, and central forces on both sides of the National Highway 12, after the Calcutta High Court declined to halt the event but placed full responsibility for public order on the state government.

The proposed mosque, which Kabir has repeatedly described as being “modelled on the Babri Masjid”, has stirred political unease in a district where symbolism and mobilisation often feed off each other.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) teams arrived in Rejinagar on Friday and were stationed at a local school ahead of deployment.

The district police - acting on a Calcutta High Court directive to ensure law and order - have drawn up a security grid covering Beldanga, Raninagar and all approach roads to NH-12, the state’s only north-south arterial highway.

A senior officer said nearly 3,000 personnel would be deployed throughout the day, with multiple diversion plans ready if turnout threatens to choke the highway.

On Friday, the high court, hearing a petition seeking to halt the event, declined to intervene and placed the onus of maintaining public order on the state government, a cue that prompted the police to talk with Kabir’s team via backchannel on Friday night.

For Kabir, a Congress-BJP-turned-TMC rebel whose political career has oscillated as sharply as the reactions to his announcements, Saturday’s event is both a test of his mobilisation prowess and a declaration of defiance after his suspension from the TMC on Thursday over alleged communal politics.

The MLA, who has often embarrassed the party with remarks that triggered showcause notices, earlier said he would resign as a legislator and launch his own outfit later this month. PTI SUS BDC