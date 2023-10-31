Conspiracies, terror threats haven't ended in JK; time to safeguard peace: Outgoing DGP

Zewan (JK), Oct 31 (PTI) Conspiracies and terror threats have not ended in Jammu and Kashmir, and this is the time to safeguard peace, the Union territory's outgoing police chief Dilbag Singh said Tuesday.

In his farewell speech at a function here, he said the security forces have been successful in achieving peace in the Union territory to a large extent. "We have been successful to a large extent in achieving peace. But it is not enough. What is needed is that peace should be maintained. This is the time to safeguard peace. The conspiracies have not ended and terror threats have not stopped. We have to remain alert and work together," he told officers and personnel of the police, army, and central paramilitary forces.

Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed as an interim DGP in September 2018 but was made the full-time police chief a month later. He is being replaced by the special director general of police R R Swain.

Singh, who was presented with a guard of honour, said, "When I was assigned the post of the DGP, I felt there were more capable persons than me. But I thank God for getting this opportunity to lead the brave force and its officers," he said, adding the force has witnessed many phases from unrest to terror but has prevailed.

He said his five-year tenure as the police chief began when the atmosphere in the erstwhile state was disappointing.

Referring to slain militant commanders Riyaz Naikoo, Zakir Musa, and Burhan Wani, as well as late separatists Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mohammad Sehrai, Singh said JK police through its bravery improved the atmosphere.

There was a time when SPOs were announcing resignations as (militant) commanders were threatening them to leave their jobs, he said.

"But JK Police ended that era of disappointment and made way for the return of those hundreds of SPOs. Police with bravery wiped those elements inimical to the peace and to the people," he added. PTI SSB ZMN