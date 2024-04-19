Conspiracy against Kejriwal, anything can happen to him in jail: AAP's Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that a "deep conspiracy" is being hatched against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and any kind of accident can happen with him in prison.

At a press conference here, he also claimed the BJP can stoop to the level of even killing someone and demanded action against officials allegedly involved in the "conspiracy to jeopardize the life" of Kejriwal.

"A deep conspiracy is being hatched against Arvind Kejriwal and any kind of accident can happen with him inside the jail," Singh charged. AAP leaders will meet the Election Commission and the President of India to raise the issue, he said.

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said Kejriwal has filed an application that he be provided insulin and medicines. A day earlier, she alleged that there was a plot to kill Kejriwal by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in prison, a charge rejected by the Tihar jail authorities.

"Why are the Centre, Enforcement Directorate and Tihar (administration) opposing it? We heard of such things were done to inmates before Independence. This is a big conspiracy," she said on Friday.

"Under which legal provision did the Tihar administration share (Kejriwal's health-related information) with the Enforcement Directorate (ED)? The probe agency has only one job -- to investigate money laundering. Did AAP mix cash in his rotis? Why were details shared with ED? Why did ED file these in court?" Atishi asked.

On Thursday, the ED claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type-2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail.

Senior BJP leader and South Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri hit back at the AAP, claiming the party was trying to take "political advantage" of Kejriwal's health condition.

Bidhuri, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, suggested that the chief minister, lodged in Tihar Jail, be given food only on the advice of an expert dietician.

AAP leader Singh said the Delhi chief minister takes insulin for diabetes.

If insulin is not given on time, a diabetic person can die, he said and asked, "Why is his (Kejriwal's) life being played with at the behest of the BJP and why is insulin not being provided to him?" The AAP Rajya Sabha MP also slammed BJP leaders for "making fun" of Kejriwal suffering diabetes and added that "misleading" news about the Delhi chief minister was being spread through the media.

"If the rules of jail do not allow health-related information of an inmate to be shared with anyone, then why did the ED publicise a fake diet chart of Kejriwal in the media on Thursday," he asked.

There was no reaction from the ED to the AAP Rajya Sabha MP's allegation.

Singh read out a blood sugar report, purportedly of Kejriwal, saying the levels were 320 mg/dl on April 12, 270 mg/dl on April 13, 300 mg/dl on April 14-15, 250 mg/dl on April 16, and 280 mg/dl on April 17.

"This is his real blood sugar report, the one that he discusses with his family. We all know that he has a sugar patch (blood sugar monitoring device) on himself, just like I had one when I was jailed," Singh said, claiming that he too was suffering from diabetes for the last six years.

Singh asserted that Kejriwal will not bow down because of the allegations against him.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi accused the ED of being a "subsidiary organisation of BJP".

"It is a political tool of the BJP," she alleged. Denying claims that Kejriwal was eating eggs during Navratras, the Delhi Cabinet minister said, "This is the BJP's bundle of lies. Kejriwal had upma, uttapam and poha during Navratra." PTI VIT SLB VIT NSD NSD