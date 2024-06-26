'Conspiracy' behind BJYM leader's murder should come out: MP minister Vijayvargiya

Indore, Jun 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said he suspected a conspiracy behind the murder of a BJYM leader in Indore and directed police to conduct a thorough investigation into the case to unearth the truth.

Monu Kalyane (35), vice president of the Indore unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, was shot dead on the intervening night of June 22 and 23 in MG Road police station area when he was putting up flags and banners of a “saffron yatra”, police officials earlier said.

Two of Kalyane's neighbours, Arjun Pathrod and Piyush Pathrod, were arrested on Monday from outside the Inter-State-Bus-Terminal (ISBT) in Bhopal for allegedly killing him, they said.

A preliminary probe indicated the accused killed Kalyane due to an old enmity, a police official said.

During interrogation, the accused claimed Kalyane used to humiliate them by bossing them around and to avenge it, they allegedly killed him, the official said.

"The accused in Kalyane's murder case (during custodial interrogation) are changing their statements daily. The truth behind the murder case should come out," Vijayvargiya told reporters after consoling the bereaved family members.

The BJP leader claimed the accused, who lived in Kalyane's neighbourhood, killed him "deceitfully" and it appears there was a "conspiracy" behind the crime.

The cabinet minister said he has instructed the police to conduct a thorough investigation to find out if some more persons were behind the murder of the BJYM functionary.

According to BJP sources, Kalyane was one of the close supporters of Vijayvargiya and was trying to increase his stature in politics by organising different events. PTI HWP MAS GK