Conspiracy behind party candidate''s name removal from voters list: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala on Thursday alleged there was a "conspiracy" behind removal of the name of Vyshna SL, its candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls, from the voters list and demanded action against the officials involved.
Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, in a statement, accused the CPI(M) of being behind the move and contended that it showed the "cowardice" of the ruling Left party.
He said that the officials who removed the candidate's name on the directions of the CPI(M) do not deserve to be in their posts.
He asserted that such officials will be held accountable for their actions as the CPI(M) will not be in power always.
Senior party leader K Muraleedharan, while speaking to reporters here, too spoke along similar lines, claiming that certain forces worked "behind the curtain" to remove Vyshna's name.
"We will find out who they were. We will take legal action against them," he said.
He also questioned what was the need for "such cheap politics".
"Let the candidates compete and the people can select whom they want," Muraleedharan said.
Vyshna's name was reinstated in the electoral roll following a direction in that regard by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.
The SEC order came following a Kerala High Court direction to consider her plea for having her name reinstated in the voters' list for the upcoming civic polls.
Vyshna had approached the court after receiving a notice from the SEC stating that her name had been removed from the voters' list.
The SEC held a hearing on November 18 and quashed the order by which her name was removed from the electoral roll. PTI HMP ADB