Conspiracy being hatched to erase Mahatma Gandhi's name from all spheres of life: Odisha Congress

Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to erase Mahatma Gandhi's name from all spheres of life.

Das made the remark, without taking any name, while addressing party leaders and workers at a programme organised on the occasion of the 140th Foundation Day of the Congress.

"While many former prime ministers have upheld the ideals and name of Mahatma Gandhi, now there is a threat to the Constitution, and a conspiracy is being hatched to erase the name of Mahatma Gandhi from all spheres of life," he claimed.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president, however, asserted that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the party would foil this attempt and would continue working for the people of the country.

He sought the cooperation of all party workers and leaders to strengthen the Congress.

"Today, when the country faces serious problems and democratic crises, Congress stands as the voice of the people," he said.

Das said he salutes every Congress worker whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment have kept the party's ideals alive.

"This party stands strong because of you. I also bow in tribute to the great freedom fighters who built the Congress and led India to Independence," he told the party workers.

"Born in 1885, the Congress shaped India's democracy and Constitution and today, when these values are under threat, we continue to stand firmly with the people. The fight for justice and democracy will go on," Das said.

He said the Congress is committed to fighting for the interests of Odisha.

Expressing grave concern over women's safety issues in Odisha, Das came down heavily on the BJP governments both in the state and at the Centre.

"Odisha's 'Asmita' (pride) is being dishonoured by the BJP government," he alleged.

The state Congress president also attacked the BJP government over the Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

He also raised farmers' issues and alleged that the ongoing paddy procurement was not going on smoothly as claimed by the state government.

The OPCC president called upon the party's leaders and workers to fight vigorously to protect Odisha's interests.