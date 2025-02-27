Conspiracy being hatched to prevent entry of Nitish Kumar's son into politics: Tejashwi

Patna, Feb 27 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday claimed that "Sanghi elements" in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) were hatching a "conspiracy" to thwart his son Nishant's entry into politics.

The leader of the opposition was of the view that there was a possibility of JD(U) being "saved from extinction" upon Nishant taking the plunge, which was not to the liking of the BJP and its sympathisers.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said, "First of all, it must be clear that be it Nishant or anybody else, the decision to enter politics has to be one's own. I was not asked by my parents (ex-CMs Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi) to join politics. I took the decision myself after touring Bihar, when I sensed the mood of party cadre and the general public." "Nishant has been like family, notwithstanding political differences with his father who has been cutting a sorry figure of late. Of course, the party may be saved from extinction if he comes forward. Therefore, many in the BJP with help from Sanghis in the JD(U), are engaged in a conspiracy to prevent his entry," Yadav alleged.

The former deputy CM made light of the cabinet expansion on Wednesday when seven BJP MLAs were inducted into the council of ministers, saying, "It is going to make no impact. Of course, it could be the last chance for them all as polls are just a few months away and the people of Bihar have made up their minds to vote out the NDA, which has ruled the state for close to 20 years." He also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showering affection on the Bihar CM, while on a visit to Bhagalpur recently, and reminded the two leaders of past acrimony.

"The PM called Nitish ji 'laadla' (dear), though the latter was once accused of pulling away dinner plates," said Yadav, referring to the much talked about cancellation of a dinner by Kumar years ago, when Modi was his Gujarat counterpart.

"Modi felt so much shame when Nitish ji, while not in the NDA, made some indiscreet remarks inside the assembly. Now, Nitish ji is a BJP ally and his outrageous utterances make the PM's chest swell beyond 56 inches," the RJD leader said.

Bihar has made up its mind. The BJP will not be able to capture power here. But it may keep trying, by sending its poster boys like Modi and Yogi, he added.

Reacting to Yadav's statement, JD(U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said, "A conspiracy against Nitish Kumar is an impossibility. Nishant is an engineering graduate. His assertion that Nitish Kumar is 100 per cent fit has been like a googly thrown at Tejashwi and other opposition leaders who are carrying out a vile propaganda."