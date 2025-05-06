'Conspiracy' by Punjab's AAP govt to create water shortage in Delhi: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday accused the AAP-led Punjab government of indulging in a "conspiracy" to deprive the national capital of its due share of water.

He said that Delhi's supply has been continuously reduced in the past six days — first by 88 cusecs on May 1 and then by 130 cusecs on May 5.

"It is the Punjab government's conspiracy to deprive Delhi of its share of water. They are doing dirty politics over water supply to take revenge on the people of Delhi for electoral losses of AAP in February," Verma said in a statement.

The daily reduction in water supply is causing difficulties for Delhi residents, especially during the summer season, said the Minister.

While condemning the reduction in water supply, the Minister assured that the BJP government would not allow the public to suffer.

Last week, too, he accused the AAP government of resorting to "dirty politics" by "blocking" Haryana and Delhi’s rightful share of water.

There was no immediate response available from AAP on the matter.

Verma's statement comes amid a stand-off with Haryana over the distribution of water from the Bhakra dam. On Monday, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution stating that not even a single drop of water would be given from its share to the neighbouring state.