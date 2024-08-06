Conspiracy by Union Environment Ministry to blame Kerala for Wayanad landslides: P Rajeev

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 6 (PTI) Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Tuesday claimed that there was a "conspiracy" by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to blame the state's policies for the landslides that hit Wayanad by soliciting anti-Kerala articles from scientists.

Rajeev alleged that when no one complied with the conspiracy, which was revealed by certain news reports, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav himself stepped forward with false statements".

The state Industries Minister was referring to Yadav's statement a day ago that the Kerala government allowed "illegal human habitat expansion and mining" in the state's ecologically fragile region, leading to the devastating landslides in the Wayanad district.

Yadav had criticised the state government for "neglecting" crucial environmental factors such as soil topography, rock conditions, geomorphology, mountain slopes, and vegetation structure while permitting human habitations.

"An episode of extreme rain led to the incident," he had added.

Rajeev, in a post on social media platform X, said that such a conspiracy was hatched "when the entire state was engaged in rescue efforts".

He said the news reports highlighted attempts to blame the state government's policies for the disaster, including alleged efforts by the Press Information Bureau "to solicit anti-Kerala articles from scientists with unauthenticated information".

"When no one complied, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav himself stepped forward with false statements." He also said that the Malayalam media had already "debunked" Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegedly "false claim" that Kerala was warned about the landslide.

"The Centre's failure to provide warnings is evident, and this attempt to cover up will be exposed in the future. The state government is striving for a scientific study of the landslide that occurred in an area with no human interventions," he said on X. PTI HMP HMP ROH