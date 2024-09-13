Conspiracy hatched to attack agitating medics to defame Mamata Banerjee govt: TMC leader

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday claimed that some opposition political forces have hatched a conspiracy to attack the protesting junior doctors to defame the Mamata Banerjee government and the ruling party of West Bengal.

The medics’ sit-in outside Swasthya Bhavan, the state’s health department headquarters, entered the fourth day on Friday. They are demanding removal of top officials of the department.

In a press conference, Ghosh, a former Rajya Sabha MP, played a purported audio clip in which two persons are heard planning to "attack the junior doctors on their return from (state secretariat) Nabanna on September 12 night".

The medics had gone to Nabanna on September 12 to hold talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the RG Kar impasse. The meeting, however, did not take place as the state government did not agree to live-streaming the talks as demanded by junior doctors.

"The audio clip makes it clear that some people wanted to attack the junior doctors last night and they may be at the game again. We have asked the police and security forces to be on alert and ensure it doesn't happen. We hope to peacefully resolve the issue," the TMC leader said.

Ghosh asserted that the party has credible information that some Left and ultra-Left parties are conspiring to infiltrate into the ranks of the protestors and carry on the attack to defame the TMC and the Mamata Banerjee government. PTI SUS NN