'Conspiracy hatched to kill me': BJP's Loni MLA in his reply to party show cause notice

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) BJP MLA from Ghaziabad's Loni Nand Kishore Gurjar has sent his reply to a show cause notice issued by the party for "indiscipline", alleging that there was a conspiracy to create a communal fare-up and "kill" him during a religious procession in the city.

In the reply sent to the Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on March 27, Gurjar claimed that an IPS officer posted in Lucknow had informed him in advance that the local police will create hindrance during the procession, a 'Kalash Yatra', organised by the MLA before 'Ram Katha'.

In his clarification, he said, "Around 11,000 women carrying Kalash on their heads took out a procession which was intercepted by police on the pretext that permission was not taken by the organisers. Police had manhandled me and some of my supporters who received injuries." Gurjar said that he had obtained permission from the Loni administration for the procession.

"...But police misbehaved with the women who were having fast and walking barefoot with the Kalash on their heads. Three Muslim boys had already told me that with them the police hatched a plan asking them to pelt stones from their roofs to create a communal flare-up in Loni. The police wanted to make it an excuse for opening fire at me," the BJP legislator said.

"One IPS officer posted in Lucknow had informed me in advance that police will create hindrance in the Kalash Yatra and will lathicharge me. I could even be shot dead," he said in his reply.

When contacted, Gurjar told PTI on Sunday, "If organising Ram Katha is indiscipline, then instructions should be issued not to organise Ram Katha...then I will think over this. Till now, no action has been taken against any policeman for lathicharge on women. So, I believe that the party will definitely consider it." UP BJP chief Chaudhary on March 23 had issued a show cause notice to Gurjar for alleged indiscipline following his outburst against the state government.

The show cause notice to Gurjar said that "for some time now, you have been criticising the government in public places and your statements and actions are hurting the party's reputation which comes under the category of indiscipline".

The notice said that "as per the instructions of BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, you (Gurjar) are informed to give an explanation within seven days of receiving this letter why disciplinary action should not be taken against you?" At a press conference on March 21, Gurjar had alleged that UP has the "most corrupt government ever", and the officers were misleading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and looting the exchequer.

Gurjar attended the press conference in a torn kurta claiming that "the police had torn my clothes".

He alleged that the chief secretary was controlling "Maharaj Ji", a sobriquet for CM Adityanath who is also a seer.

"The chief secretary is the most corrupt officer in the world. The officers have looted land in Ayodhya," Gurjar had said.