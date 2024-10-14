Conspiracy to destroy Punjab's economy: Cong slams Centre, Mann on 'tardy' paddy procurement

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Congress on Monday slammed the Centre and the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab over the brewing "crisis" of storing the paddy crop, alleging that it is a "pre-meditated conspiracy" to destroy the state's economy.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at Mann, who met the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday, saying that he has woken up late now from his "sleep" despite the procurement starting from October 1 every year.

"The main cash crop of Punjab is paddy. Paddy production in Punjab is 180-185 lakh metric tonnes, of which 99% of the rice goes to the central pool and PDS system," Bajwa said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

He said this problem had occurred last year also, when rice from Punjab was lying in the warehouses here. Usually the procurement starts from October 1 every year, but even after 14 days, only 5 lakh metric tonnes of rice has arrived, he added.

"I have to sadly say that Bhagwant Mann should have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Joshi six months ago as our godowns are full and do not even have 5 per cent capacity.

"...He (Mann) has said Joshi has assured that old godowns will be emptied when the milled rice in such godowns is one lakh metric tonnes. In four months godowns cannot be emptied even if entire railways is deployed," he said.

So, now a glut will come and there would be no space for storage, Bajwa claimed.

This is happening as part of a "pre-meditated conspiracy" and a plan of the BJP and Bhagwant Mann to destroy the Punjab economy, Bajwa alleged.

This will also create law and order situation when farmers come on to the streets, he said.

"Earlier also, when agrarian crisis comes, law and order has deteriorated... We demand that the central government must intervene," he said.

Bajwa said there was "no point" having any expectations of the Punjab chief minister.

"He is inexperienced, he's a stand up comedian, Punjab is paying a price for it. His one hand is with Kejriwal and the other with the home ministry," Bajwa said.

"I hold Arvind Kejriwal, Mann and central government responsible for this crisis, which will also create a law and order situation," the Congress leader said... When the government will not buy, private players will come and buy on depressed prices, and Adani will come," the Congress leader said.

Punjab farmers on Sunday blocked roads and squatted on rail tracks at many places in the state as part of their protest against the alleged tardy procurement of paddy in the ongoing kharif marketing season.

Rice millers have also expressed concern over the out-turn ratio (post-milling yield) of the PR-126 paddy variety, claiming that it will lead to huge losses to them. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS