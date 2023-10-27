Conspiracy to stop 'Dilli Ke Farishtey' scheme for accident victims: Health minister Bhardwaj

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday alleged a conspiracy was being hatched to stop the government's "Dilli Ke Farishtey" scheme, under which the government pays the bills of accident victims.

Bharadwaj alleged that payments were not being made to private hospitals for nearly a year. He said he has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against the officers concerned.

"The payments are made to private hospitals at government rates. But for the last one year or so, payments have not been released to private hospitals. There is a conspiracy by certain officers to stop the scheme," he alleged in a press conference.

The scheme encourages people to rescue those who have met with road accidents.

Replying to a question on pollution-related illness, he said he has asked pulmonologists to assess the situation and prepare an advisory for health centres and mohalla clinics.

He added health centres and mohalla clinics will be asked to ensure they have adequate medicines available for the treatment of such patients. PTI SLB MNK VIT MNK MNK